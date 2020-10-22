2 people receiving rabies treatment after rabid bat is found in their home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people are undergoing preventative rabies treatment after bat in their home tested positive for the disease.
The bat was located inside a home in the town of Clayton.
Jefferson County Public Health Service said it can be difficult to tell if a bat has bitten people when they have been asleep due to the small teeth on a bat.
As a result, 2 people are receiving treatment in case they were exposed.
Officials said one dog may have been exposed, but was up to date with vaccination and received vaccine boosters.
Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for
rabies symptoms to appear.
Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccination.
Bats that are on the ground, unable to fly, or active during the day are more likely than others to be rabid.
Even so, when any bat is found in a room with a child unattended or with any sleeping or incapacitated person, the bat needs to be tested for rabies.
If you find a bat in your home, do not release it outdoors until you speak to Public Health.
Learn how to catch a bat with this NYS Department of Health video, How to Safely Catch a Bat.
