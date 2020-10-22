Sheriff’s office continues progress to police reform

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Police reform was the topic in Canton Wednesday night as the deadline to improve policing policy nears in New York state.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office held its second meeting with county stakeholders to discuss measures it will take to improve the department.
Some of those improvements include changes to the department’s use-of-force policies, the use of body camera’s, improving access to mental health training for officers, and making mental health counseling available to them as well.
Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe says his department already meets many state requirements for police reform, but he says any improvements will benefit the entire community.
“We are always looking to improve, educate our officers, training is a key component,” he said. “So without police reform, any sheriff’s department or sheriff throughout the state would want to improve his agency.”
If you’d like to reach the sheriff’s office to discuss police reform, call 315-379-2222.
The state’s deadline to reform county and local police departments is April 1.
