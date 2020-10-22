Smoke detector may have saved lives at this Watertown home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A working smoke detector may have saved lives when a small fire broke out in the duct work of a Watertown home Thursday.
City firefighters were called to 916 Huntington Street shortly before 1 a.m. and were able to quickly douse the flames.
Officials said a woman and her 2 children had been sleeping when the blaze broke out, smoke detectors woke them and made it possible for them to quickly escape.
The Watertown Fire Department is using the incident to remind people about safety in their homes.
“Smoke detectors are very important to have in the home. It’s important they be installed on every level of the home, from the attic all the way down to the basement. If there were no working smoke detectors last night, the outcome might have been a lot different,” said Captain William Bragger, Watertown Fire Department.
He also said that people should be checking their smoke detectors weekly and changing their batteries every 6 months.
Officials also stressed the importance of making sure heating appliances are cleaned and properly serviced.
