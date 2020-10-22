Traffic advisory: 2 Watertown projects

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s work starting today that will close parts of Watertown city streets.
Storm sewer work at the corner of Cayuga Avenue and Superior Street will close that intersection starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Drivers will have to enter at Bradley Street to access that block of Superior.
Work is expected to be finished by the end of the day.
Sewer main repairs will close part of Duffy Street for a couple days.
The 100 block will be closed between Glen Street and the dead end starting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Work is expected to be done by the end of the day on Friday.
