Urban Mission holds bottle & can drive

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown charity is collecting recyclables outside the Salmon Run Mall today (Thursday).
The Watertown Urban Mission has a truck set up in the mall’s parking lot to collect bottles and cans.
They’ll be redeemed to raise money for the charity’s many programs.
“Like the food pantry, Meals on Wheels, we have the Bridge Program to help people in recovery, things like that,” said Patrick McConnell, who’s the mission’s facilities coordinator.
The drive is being held until 4 p.m.
