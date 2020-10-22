Viral video of man kicking duct-taped dog ends with animal cruelty arrests

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A video showing a man kicking a duct-taped dog across a room quickly went viral on Facebook. Now two men are facing animal cruelty charges.
“It, it’s just heartbreaking. It’s hard to watch. That’s why I passed over it the first time. It’s just very...it’s, it’s disgusting,” said Ryann Wilson of Hammond.
When Wilson first saw the video on Facebook, he thought it was somewhere far away.
Then someone locally sent it to him. Wilson called state police right away. So did dozens of others who saw the video on Facebook.
All told, hundreds of hundreds of people watched it, commented on it and demanded justice.
Within hours two men were arrested - 30 year old Joshua Pike of Heuvelton and 22 year old Brandon Hooper of Depeyster. Both were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
“I’d mark it up as a win for social media for sure,” said Wilson.
It allegedly happened at a home on Lisbon Street, in Heuvelton. 7 News knocked on the door three times. No answer.
Reporter Keith Benman says he was talking to a neighbor and Pike came out cursing. Then he called police and pointed Benman out.
The neighbor said the dog’s name was Roscoe.
“He was friendly. He didn’t bite nobody. He’s playful,” said neighbor Georgiana Christman.
The dog was removed from the home by police. Christman says he’s now with a good family.
Pike and Hooper were both arraigned virtually on Wednesday before Morristown Justice James Phillips.
Both were released with tickets to appear in Oswegatchie Town Court on November 11.
