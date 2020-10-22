Watertown city firefighters make quick work of early morning fire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - City of Watertown fire crews were called to a fire at 916 Huntington Street just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, they found fire on the first floor around a heating duct and in the ductwork.
The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was confined to the floor and ductwork coming from the furnace.
An adult, Kristi Loomis, and two children, who were sleeping upstairs, were able to escape without injury after smoke detectors alerted them to the fire.
Fire officials say combustible debris in the ductwork caused the fire.
The family could to return to their home as early as Thursday.
