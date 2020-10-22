Wayne H. LaShomb, 81, of Norfolk

Born in Brasher Fall, NY on December 22, 1938, Wayne entered the U.S. Marines in 1956 and served for three years. He later re-enlisted with the U.S. Army. He served with the Special Forces in both the Marines and Army and was a Green Beret. Upon his discharge from the military, Wayne was a self-employed plumber. He loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and playing his guitar and enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Norwood American Legion. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Wayne H. LaShomb.