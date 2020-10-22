Wayne H. LaShomb, 81, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Services for 81 year old Wayne H. LaShomb, a resident of 41 Furnace Street, Norfolk, will be held at a later date.  Mr. LaShomb passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  Wayne is survived by a son James Kelly, MI; his daughters Donna and Shawn Judson, PA; Mary-Jo Wagner, FL; Jennifer LaShomb, LA; Heidi and Aaron NaQuinn, LA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a brother Richard and Patricia LaShomb, TX.  He was pre-deceased by his parents and a brother, John LaShomb.

Born in Brasher Fall, NY on December 22, 1938, Wayne entered the U.S. Marines in 1956 and served for three years.  He later re-enlisted with the U.S. Army.  He served with the Special Forces in both the Marines and Army and was a Green Beret.  Upon his discharge from the military, Wayne was a self-employed plumber.  He loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and playing his guitar and enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  He was a member of the Norwood American Legion.  Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Wayne H. LaShomb.

