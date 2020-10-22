Woodward leaves Lady Cannoneers basketball program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Josh Woodward has decided to leave Jefferson Community College, giving the Cannoneers a big void to fill in its women’s basketball program.
In nine seasons at the helm, Woodward compiled a record of 138 and 98.
He led the Lady Cannoneers to the Midstate Conference championship in 2019, defeating nationally ranked Onondaga along the way. Added to that are four Region 3 final fours and one Region 3 runner-up.
He’s leaving for another career opportunity he says he couldn’t pass up.
You can hear about it from Woodward in the video.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys' high school soccer
Lowville 4, South Lewis 0
Copenhagen 3, Beaver River 1
Brushton-Moira, Parishville-Hopkinton -- postponed
Madrid-Waddington 7, St. Regis Falls 0
Hermon-DeKalb 5, Morristown 2
Edwards-Knox 1, Heuvelton 1 (OT)
Girls' high school soccer
Lowville 6, South Lewis 0
Beaver River 1, Copenhagen 1
Madrid-Waddington 2, St. Regis Falls 1
Colton-Pierrepont 2, Chateaugay 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 1, Brushton-Moira 0
St. Lawrence Central 0, Tupper Lake 0
