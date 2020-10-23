About 40 Watertown students and staff quarantine after possible COVID exposure

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District says approximately 40 students and staff are in quarantine.
According to district Superintendent Patti LaBarr, the staff and students may have had contact with an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.
The district announced the worker had the coronavirus on Wednesday and said it’s working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.
LaBarr said there are no immediate plans to change the way students are learning.
