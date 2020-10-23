SOUTH COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anne Elizabeth Moerschell, of South Colton, NY, was a gentle, kind, and giving woman who uplifted the hearts and spirits of so many, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at her side.
She was born Anne Elizabeth Hayes September 24, 1930, in Colton, NY, the daughter of Anna Creighton and John Hayes. She was one of six siblings. She was a devoted wife and friend to Frank Moerschell, whom she married in January 1956 in Hollywood, California, where she was employed as a telephone operator at American Telephone and for the family of Ruth St. Denis and the St. Denis Bazaar in Hollywood. Together they moved to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan in 1960, and to South Colton in 1975.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Linda Moerschell; son-in-law Rick Washik; a son, Daniel Moerschell; daughter-in-law, Maryanne; two grandchildren, Shelly and Andrew; and two great grandchildren, Rowan and Max Thomas. She is also survived by two sisters; Kathryn Hayes and Theresa Logan, and many nieces and nephews.
A Private Catholic mass was held at St. Paul’s in South Colton with burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Patrick’s Church in Colton, NY, attention Father Rocker, for the continued maintenance of St. Paul’s Church in South Colton.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the kindness extended by the medical team at Canton-Potsdam hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Anne E. Moerschell.
