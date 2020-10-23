Anne Elizabeth Moerschell, of South Colton

She was born Anne Elizabeth Hayes September 24, 1930, in Colton, NY, the daughter of Anna Creighton and John Hayes. She was one of six siblings. She was a devoted wife and friend to Frank Moerschell, whom she married in January 1956 in Hollywood, California, where she was employed as a telephone operator at American Telephone and for the family of Ruth St. Denis and the St. Denis Bazaar in Hollywood. Together they moved to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan in 1960, and to South Colton in 1975.