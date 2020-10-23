Athlete of the Week: Emma Plumley

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, we honor an athlete from Madrid Waddington who’s play on the court and work in the classroom have been stellar. Her efforts earning her this week’s title.
Talented senior Emma Plumley has been a part of the Yellow Jackets Varsity Basketball Team since the 8th grade.
She has averaged 15 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds over her career so far.
She overcame an ACL injury and surgery to earn first team all NAC East honors her junior year, her 2nd such honor off the court.
She’s a member of the National Honors Society, Trim Music Honor Society, and she ranks 5th in her class with a grade point average of 94.
An impressive student athlete.
Emma is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 23, 2020. To see a little of her in action, and hear from her, click on the picture above this post to watch Mel Busler’s report.
