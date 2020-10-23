Beaver River moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 cluster

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Beaver River Central School District will move to fully remote learning for 2 weeks due to the cluster of positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, November 6, students will learn remotely. All extra-curricular activities are canceled.
The plan is to return to the district’s hybrid schedule on Monday, November 9.
“We believe it is the best decision considering the circumstances,” said Superintendent Todd Green in a letter to the community. “By going fully remote, we significantly reduce the ontact of unknown positive cases, thus leveling the curve of infection.”
On Thursday, Green said approximately 100 students in the district were quarantined for 2 weeks after an elementary school student and staff member, who works in middle and high school section of the building, tested positive for COVID-19.
Green told 7 News the number of quarantined students could increase if more positive cases are confirmed.
See Green’s letter below:
