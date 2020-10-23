Dropping temperatures overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A strong cold front will push through overnight bringing rain showers and colder temperatures for our Saturday.
Saturday temperatures will be dropping all day long and by the evening hours will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain showers will be widespread during the morning hours before coming widely scattered by the afternoon.
Heading overnight Saturday into Sunday we will start to clear the clouds out of the forecast which will lead to some sunshine Sunday with highs only in the 40s. Sunday night more moisture will come into the forecast with some places seeing at least some snowflakes, but no accumulation is expected as the ground is still rather warm.
Rain showers and snow showers will stay in the forecast pretty much all week long as colder air filters in from the northwest. It is important to know that yes we have snow shower chances I don’t foresee any accumulation as most of the snow will be a rain snow mix.
Highs this week will stay in the 40s to maybe the lower 50s by the end of this week with overnight lows in the 30s.
