Friday Sports: Frontier League’s condensed fall season looks to be in jeopardy

BEAVER RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Frontier League’s condensed fall sports season looks to be in jeopardy with just a little over a week left in the soccer and tennis seasons and the swim season just beginning.
The Frontier League was slated to have 2 boys and 2 girls soccer contests Friday, but those contests were postponed until Monday.
Scott Connell, the Assistant to the Executive Director of the Frontier League, told 7 News that Copenhagen, Lowville and South Lewis have decided on a pause in athletics until at least Monday out of an abundance of caution and added they will take the weekend to evaluate the situation and make a decision on the remainder of the abbreviated fall sports season next week.
Friday afternoon, Beaver River Superintendent Todd Green told us that his school, one of the 4 participating in the condensed fall season with other Lewis County schools, will be going to remote learning for the next 2 weeks- Ending the Beavers' sports season.
“A couple sports definitely needed to end because we might have only had the varsity sport like our boys' soccer. That team did need to end. We were able to look at our varsity girls' soccer and say maybe we can move up some JV players and then there’s a couple individual sports that were difficult to say for sure of what we were gonna do at that point, you know, swimming and cross country and then tennis is another fairly individual sports so they were kind of on the fence but at this point with us going to full remote our fall season has ended," said Green.
In Boys' NAC Soccer, Lisbon hosted Hermon DeKalb.
The game was tied at 1 when Lisbon appears to get the go ahead goal, but a replay shows a handball knocked it into the net.
At the other end, Kevin Joj takes advantage of the defenders colliding and buries the blast. Score: 2-1 Hermon DeKalb.
Jackson LaRock with the cross into the box, in the scrum Taylor Gravlin gets a foot on the ball, tying the game at 2.
Storm Walker would score the game winner as Lisbon beats Hermon DeKalb 3-2.
Friday Sports Scores
Boys' NAC Soccer
- Chateaugay 2, Brushton Moira 1
- Colton Pierrepont 5, St. Regis Falls 0
- Heuvelton 5, Morristown 2
- Harrisville 3, Hammond 0
- Lisbon 3, Hermon DeKalb 2
Girls' NAC Soccer
- Colton Pierrepont 3, St. Regis Falls 0
- Hammond 5, Harrisville 0
- Hermon DeKalb 3, Lisbon 2
- Heuvelton 0, Morristown 0
Boys NAC Cross Country
- Salmon River 24, Tupper Lake 31
- Salmon River 15, Clifton Fine 50
- Tupper Lake 50, Clifton Fine 50
Girls NAC Cross Country
- Salmon River 25, Tupper Lake 30
- Salmon River 15, Clifton Fine 50
- Clifton Fine 50, Tupper Lake 50
