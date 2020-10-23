Highlights & scores: NAC girls’ soccer

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - All of Thursday’s soccer action was in the Northern Athletic Conference.
Among the games was a girls' soccer matchup with OFA visiting Potsdam.
OFA’s best chance of the game was Saige Estes' direct kick, but it rattled off the crossbar.
In the second half, Kennedy Emerson set up Luca Pecora for the redirect at the net, making it 2-0 Potsdam.
Emerson drove a low shot to the left corner and into the mesh.
Potsdam beat OFA 3-0.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys' high school soccer
Salmon River 3, Massena 1
Canton 4, Gouverneur 1
OFA 3, Potsdam 0
Girls' high school soccer
Massena 2, Salmon River 0
Potsdam 3, OFA 0
Gouverneur 2, Canton 1
