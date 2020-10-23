JCC offering virtual wine tastings

By 7 News Staff | October 23, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 1:13 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is calling all wine enthusiasts to register now for upcoming wine tastings in November and December.

Wine tastings will be held virtually on 3 dates from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom and led by certified sommelier Julie Purpura.

Purpura appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the tastings. Watch her interview above.

Participants will enjoy a variety of wines – tasting, types and varietals - without the worry about driving home.

Wines are available for advance purchase at Arsenal Wines & Liquors, Arsenal Street, Watertown.

Recipes, where applicable, will be provided in advance. Workshop registration includes up to four participants to encourage social connections.

Here’s a list of the tastings:

Holiday Wine 1: Wine and Tapas Tasting, November 20, Cost: $60

Holiday Wine 2: Wine & Holiday Pairing, December 2, Cost: $50

Holiday Wine 3: Wines Around the World, December 16, Cost: $50

For more information and to register online, visit www.SUNYJefferson.edu/workshops or call 315-786-2233.

