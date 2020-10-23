John S. Wilber, of North Lawrence

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - John S. Wilber, passed away October 20, 2020 at Canton Potsdam Hospital.
Born in Potsdam, the son of the late Lyle and Grace (Spellan) Wilber, John went to North Lawrence Schools and graduated from St. Lawrence Central. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. He served his country in the US Marine Corps, deployed for two tours in Vietnam. He was a journeyman electrician for IBEW Local #910 in Watertown.
He married Sylvia Taylor in Lawrenceville on September 9, 1989. He assisted in the construction of the Lawrenceville Fire Station and was awarded an Honorary Membership. In his leisure he enjoyed reading and visiting with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, his siblings; Jane Wilber of Canandaigua, James Wilber of Long Island, ME, Jolene Beardsley of Waterborough, ME, Jerome Wilber of Hopkinton and Judy Anderson of Albany.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday at 11 am at Hillcrest Cemetery, Cemetery Street, North Lawrence.
Due to current NYS restrictions, we will be operating at a reduced occupancy. Facial coverings and personal distancing will be implemented.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department.
Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com
