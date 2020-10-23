Lewis County man accused of making meth

DENMARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Denmark man faces drug charges after police allegedly found one-pot meth labs and other meth-related items at his home.
The Lewis County Drug Task Force says a search of the 3511 Deer River Road home of 60-year-old James Barker yielded eight spent one-pot meth labs, two gas generators, digital scales, and several items used in the meth-making process.
Barker was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say they anticipate filing more charges.
He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released on his own recognizance.
Police say the arrest was the result of a five-month-long investigation. The task force was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the state police narcotics enforcement team, state parole, and the county probation department.
