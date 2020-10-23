Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties report 24 new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -The tri-county region saw 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Lewis County reported 17 new cases. Officials have been busy dealing with what they call an “uncontained cluster.”
The county now has 31 people in isolation and 398 people under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 102 COVID cases and 71 of those cases have recovered.
There were 4 new cases to report in Jefferson County.
No one is hospitalized; 25 people are in mandatory isolation and 131 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 310 positive cases and performed 25,928 tests.
The county says 284 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County said 3 people tested positive, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 373.
Officials said 27 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 342 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 79,951 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
