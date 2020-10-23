Major League Fishing comes to Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Professional anglers will drop their bobbers in the town of Massena next summer.
Major League Fishing announced it will hold stage 5 of its Bass Pro Tour June 25-30.
The town of Massena hosted a different tournament for Fishing League Worldwide in 2019.
The town’s head of tourism, Don Meissner, said in a statement, “we expect that this is just the beginning of great opportunities that will take place to help put Massena on the map.”
On its website, Major League Fishing says the late-June timing for the tournament will provide a new look for its anglers at the St. Lawrence River’s renowned small mouth bass fishery.
