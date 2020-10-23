Malawi Early Literacy Team update

Malawi Early Literacy Team
By 7 News Staff | October 23, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 8:01 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Malawi Early Literacy Team’s library was destroyed during a political protest in that country in July 2019.

MELT’s Heather White says that the library’s exterior was completed in August of this year.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

She said that even though the library has been rebuilt, money is still needed to expand its services.

The group has raised $65,000 of an $83,000 fundraising goal.

Find out more at malawiearlyliteracy.org.

