Malawi Early Literacy Team update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Malawi Early Literacy Team’s library was destroyed during a political protest in that country in July 2019.
MELT’s Heather White says that the library’s exterior was completed in August of this year.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
She said that even though the library has been rebuilt, money is still needed to expand its services.
The group has raised $65,000 of an $83,000 fundraising goal.
Find out more at malawiearlyliteracy.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.