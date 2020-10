CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marsha Ann Streeter, 67, of West Street, Canton died peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Among her survivors are her husband Michael; daughter, Darcie (Anthony) Cross; four grandchildren and one great-grandson. An obituary will appear as soon as available. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org