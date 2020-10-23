Massena Halloween tradition continues

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Halloween haunts are a Massena tradition that just can’t be broken.
Temple’s BioHazard Haunt 2020 is underway in Massena.
Local charities are involved. This year, it’s at the former World Class Gym.
You’re asked to bring your mask. They have the hand sanitizer. And there will be social distancing.
“I started this eight years ago just for fun and it grew and grew and grew and people wanted to see it every year,” said John Roder, Temple’s BioHazard Haunt 2020 CEO. “It’s pretty much no holds barred. Our ultimate goal is to make you scream.”
The first hour is “kid-friendly,” with smiles included. Following that is three hours of pure horror. It’s Friday and Saturday night and then again on October 30 and 31.
