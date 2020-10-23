New Massena restaurant opens

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A cornerstone Massena restaurant and bar reopens with operators familiar to many.
Lee-Anne and Will Kane were at Massena Country Club. They’ve brought the staff to Eyland’s and added about a dozen more.
The restaurant Vino Vidi Vici was there formerly. It closed suddenly over the summer.
“This location is one of the best ones in Massena. We’re right on the corner, we’ve got an outside patio. So when it closed, yeah, they were sad. This was a big staple in Massena,” said Lee-Anne Kane, co-operator Eyland’s. “As much as COVID has changed things people still are going out and we’re taking all the precautions necessary to comply with COVID regulations and make your visit with us really safe.”
The restaurant and bar are at the Quality Inn. It also has three banquet rooms and a side room.
