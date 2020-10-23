Patrons of 2 Lewis County eateries may have been exposed to coronavirus

Patrons of 2 Lewis County eateries may have been exposed to coronavirus
COVID-19 (Source: MGN)
By 7 News Staff | October 23, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 2:38 PM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you visited 2 different Lewis County eateries on certain dates, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The county Public Health Agency wants to hear from people who visited:

  • Hook & Ladder on 6253 Salmon River Road in the town of Montague on October 18 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Pioneer Cafe on Route 12 near Glenfield on October 13 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

If you were at either of those businesses on those dates, public health officials ask you to call 315-376-5108.

Due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct you to leave a voicemail with your name and phone number. Public health officials will then follow-up with you as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.