Phyllis Elizabeth Wood, 81, formerly of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phyllis Elizabeth Wood, 81, of Littlestown, PA, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Dale C. Wood of Littlestown for 50 years. Born Dec 17, 1938 in Lisbon, NY, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Orson & Elizabeth (Crump) Ober. She was a high school graduate and was a bank teller and accounting clerk for 30 years working for various financial institutions in Maryland retiring in 2005.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Timothy Crosbie of Westminster, MD and Joshua Wood of Woodbine, MD; her 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Wood, Christina Morgan, Nathan Crosbie, Sheri Mandella, Holly Wood and Joshua Wood; 8 great-grandchildren and her sister, Linda Farrell. Phyllis was predeceased by her son, Steven Crosbie and her brothers, Lloyd and Bobby Ober. She enjoyed watching figure skating and spending time with her family.
Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid on Tuesday starting at 11:00 A.M. until the time of funeral services at 1:00 P.M. Burial will take place immediately following the services at Phillips Memorial Home, in Madrid Cemetery. For those who will be in attendance, face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.
Online condolence and memories of Phyllis may be shared by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
