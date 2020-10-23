The Retreat - Film Review - Guest Reviewer

I really want to like this movie. However, there are a number of things that prevent me from genuinely doing so. Firstly, I feel like, The Retreat, suffers from a lack of identity. It’s hard to tell what you’re watching sometimes. There are many times where the movie feels like it’s grounded in psychological horror, while other moments you are wadding knee deep into legit monster-movie mayhem. Mix in some awkward pacing, psychedelic imagery, and questionable story structuring and you’re often left asking, what exactly is happening? At its core, I can appreciate that, Wemple, is attempting to present an intelligent and thought-provoking horror flick, but sometimes the film suffers from trying to be too smart. It’s one thing to present the audience with surprises, attempting to lead them astray with red herrings and disjointed information, but in this case, there were a lot of times where I mostly just felt confused.