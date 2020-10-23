“Shelter” by R.A. Conroy

The very first sketch I jotted down was the cover image, even before the story was half-written. The sketch was born when I was still working at the shelter, while turning my notes into stories. The second illustration of Peggy vaulting up the subway stairs into the light, escaping her past, came to me much later as I re-read my second draft. The moment I visualized it, before I’d even scribbled it down on paper as a rough sketch, I knew what the last image in the story had to be; the cellar door open just a crack, the padlock hanging open. Those two images informed me where Peggy’s story really began, where it needed to go and how it had to end, It also meant that I needed to go back into the novel to rewrite major passages.