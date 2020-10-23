Shining a light to honor those affected by cancer

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Downtown Carthage was lit by hope Friday night, bringing awareness to those affected by cancer.
“Tonight we are honoring those who are currently fighting cancer, who have been taken from cancer, and those who’ve survived,” said Rebecca Wallen, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
There were 97 bags made this year representing 97 families who have known the battle.
“It’s sad, but it’s nice to remember and honor,” said Mary Meyer of the Carthage VFW Auxiliary.
For some remembering is a daily occurrence.
“I was diagnosed with rectal cancer in February of 2011, I had my father diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma three weeks after myself,” said cancer survivor Penny Ellis.
“I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, I lost my mother to cancer and I have very close friends that I have lost to cancer,” said Amy Mceathron.
Amy and Penny say seeing all of these bags lit makes them both sad and proud.
“Sad to see how many people have to deal with this, but proud to of the support we are able to give to those fighting the fight or succumbed to the fight,” said Penny.
“It’s the light of hope. That’s exactly what these candles are. There is hope, everyone be strong,” said Amy.
The money raised from the luminaries will go toward this year’s turkey bowl, November Seventh. It’s another event benefitting local families affected by cancer.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.