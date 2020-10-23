Sunshine & 70s today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be quite warm for this time of year, but it’s only a one-day event.
Temperatures will climb as high as the mid-70s in some areas on Friday.
Skies will be mostly sunny.
Rain moves in very early Saturday morning and could be heavy at times. Showers will likely be gone by afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with highs only around 50.
It will be sunny and cold on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
We’ll have showers and highs in the low 50s on Monday.
There’s a chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s all three days.
