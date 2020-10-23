Timothy James Kinch, 70, of Ogdensburg

Timothy is survived by his loving wife, Sonya Kinch of Ogdensburg, NY; his children, Timothy Kinch and his companion, Sue Huntley, of Ogdensburg, NY and Virginia “Ginny” Bateman and her husband Derek, of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren, Ella and Abby Bateman and Elizabeth McBath and her husband, Daniel, of Lisbon, NY; great grandchildren, Blake McBath and Maren McBath; his siblings, Lois Brenno of Colton, NY, Donna Reed and her husband, John, of Ogdensburg, NY, Bonnie LaRose and her husband, Neil, of Tarpon Springs, FL, Nancy Bell and her husband, Ronald, of Ogdensburg, NY, Dixie Trew and her husband, Chris, of Oswego, NY; five brothers, Frederick Kinch and his wife, Cynthia, of Ogdensburg, NY, Daniel Kinch of Ogdensburg, NY Robert Kinch and his wife, Doxie, of Ogdensburg, NY, David Kinch and his wife, Marilyn, of Ogdensburg, NY and Bernard Kinch and his wife, Lisa, of Ogdensburg, NY; special nephew, Randy Reynolds and his wife, Tabitha and daughter, Aubrey Reynolds and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son in infancy, Joseph Kinch; his sisters, Arleen Siddon, Elizabeth Hutt, Karen Groulx and Maureen Badlam.