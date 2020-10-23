Timothy James Kinch, 70, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Timothy James Kinch, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Justin Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of the funeral at Notre Dame Church. Mr. Kinch passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Timothy is survived by his loving wife, Sonya Kinch of Ogdensburg, NY; his children, Timothy Kinch and his companion, Sue Huntley, of Ogdensburg, NY and Virginia “Ginny” Bateman and her husband Derek, of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren, Ella and Abby Bateman and Elizabeth McBath and her husband, Daniel, of Lisbon, NY; great grandchildren, Blake McBath and Maren McBath; his siblings, Lois Brenno of Colton, NY, Donna Reed and her husband, John, of Ogdensburg, NY, Bonnie LaRose and her husband, Neil, of Tarpon Springs, FL, Nancy Bell and her husband, Ronald, of Ogdensburg, NY, Dixie Trew and her husband, Chris, of Oswego, NY; five brothers, Frederick Kinch and his wife, Cynthia, of Ogdensburg, NY, Daniel Kinch of Ogdensburg, NY Robert Kinch and his wife, Doxie, of Ogdensburg, NY, David Kinch and his wife, Marilyn, of Ogdensburg, NY and Bernard Kinch and his wife, Lisa, of Ogdensburg, NY; special nephew, Randy Reynolds and his wife, Tabitha and daughter, Aubrey Reynolds and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son in infancy, Joseph Kinch; his sisters, Arleen Siddon, Elizabeth Hutt, Karen Groulx and Maureen Badlam.
Timothy was born on August 22, 1950, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Frederick and Evelyn (Woods) Kinch. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1968. Timothy married Sonya Dawn LaRose on August 22, 1970, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg with the Rev. Roland Menard officiating. Mr. Kinch was first employed with Ogdensburg Building Supply, St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center and later was the maintenance supervisor at SUNY Canton in Canton, NY, retiring in 2005. Timothy enjoyed snowmobiling, travelling to Florida, spending summers at his camp on the St. Lawrence River, carpentry and he loved hunting at the Poker Flats Hunting Camp. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Tim had many friends and family who loved him. He was a caring and generous man. He was always there to help anyone in need and loved helping others. Tim loved his family more than anything and cherished every moment with them. He will be missed by many, but will never be forgotten! The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Dupree, Kelly and family, the hospital staff as well as Dr. Zuker and Dr. Comeau. Donations may be made in Timothy’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or Ryan’s Wish Foundation, P.O. Box 326 Gouverneur, NY 13642.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
