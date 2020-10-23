Tribute honors Verizon worker killed on the job

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Motorcycles, flags and trucks - all to pay tribute to Alec Williamson, the Verizon employee working on a Theresa village street when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck on October 13.
“Alec was genuine and he was hilarious and he was caring. If you were his friend, you were his best friend. Everyone was his best friend,” said Chris St. Joseph, Alec’s brother-in-law.
And that showed on Friday.
Dozens of motorcycles and Verizon trucks lined the streets of Dexter to honor the late 38 year old.
Alec served two tours in Afghanistan before being medically discharged from the Army.
“With his soldiers, anytime one of them needed anything, they’d call him up and he would just take off and do whatever they needed him to do. He’d ask no questions,” said St. Joseph.
After his service, Alec went on to become a lineman for Verizon.
“He was great to have on the job. He was on my crew and he was my guy, you know. He was just a good guy to have around and it was fun to work with him. He’s just one of those guys you can’t replace,” said Corey Decillis, executive vice president, Communications Workers of America Local 1124.
And all of his crew members were there to show support.
“The crew needed this, I needed this, the family needed this. This was something we needed to do to support our fallen guy,” said Decillis.
And for his family, there’s one thing in particular they’ll miss the most.
“His laugh. Just the way he laughed and the way he could make anyone else laugh. Doesn’t matter if he knew you for 20 years or five minutes, he was going to make you laugh. And that was just instant, it was going to happen,” said St. Joseph. “Just be like him and keep laughing in his honor.”
