Watertown just missed setting record high

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday was an uncommonly warm day, bringing many people outside.
The sign outside the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown showed temperatures in the 70s for most of the day as we approached record highs.
Some were seen with light jackets on, but many were sporting shorts and t-shirts on this bright and sunny day.
“Amazing. It is great. It’s freeing. Just like I am sure everyone else, you know, it is a good wave because, you know, Watertown has always been known for snow or ice. You know, it’s very unpredictable,” said Zachary Lavancha.
Watertown just missed hitting a record high. The National Weather Service said the temperature hit 79 degrees.
The record of 80 degrees was set in 1979.
