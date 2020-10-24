Audrey L. Barr, 87, Gouverneur

Audrey is survived by her her sons Mark and Cyn of Florida, Matthew and Jeannie of Fulton, Daniel and his companion Dawn of Florida, her son-in-law Robert Marzella of Jamesville, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert Finley of Cicero,,her sisters Ida Rheome of Plattsburgh, Norma Finley of Ogdensburg, Katherine McCamish of Maryland, several nieces and nephews. Audrey is predeceased by her parents and her daughter Shawna Marzella.