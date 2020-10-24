Audrey L. Barr, 87, Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Audrey L. Barr, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Seneca Hills Manor in Oswego.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 27th from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. A private burial will be held in Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Brasie Corners.
Audrey was born in Oswegatchie on September 6, 1933, the daughter of Lee and Mabel (Holmes) Finley.
She graduated from Heuvelton High School in 1950 and from A. Barton Hepburn School of Nursing.
Audrey worked as a social worker and as a registered nurse, having been employed at E.J. Noble Hospital of Canton, then E.J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur from 1965-1985. She then moved to Syracuse where she worked at the VA Hospital from 1985-1995 and then worked per diem as a nurse at the hospital in Gouverneur again.
She was a member of AORN, a nursing fraternity, St. James Church, Gouverneur, and the Ladies of the Elks. Audrey enjoyed golf, reading, dancing, spending winters in Florida, summers at Pleasant Lake, and cherished her time spent with her family.
She was previously married to Robert Barr who predeceased her and Gerald Lum.
Audrey is survived by her her sons Mark and Cyn of Florida, Matthew and Jeannie of Fulton, Daniel and his companion Dawn of Florida, her son-in-law Robert Marzella of Jamesville, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert Finley of Cicero,,her sisters Ida Rheome of Plattsburgh, Norma Finley of Ogdensburg, Katherine McCamish of Maryland, several nieces and nephews. Audrey is predeceased by her parents and her daughter Shawna Marzella.
Memorial donations in memory of Audrey are encouraged to the St. James School or St. James Church.
