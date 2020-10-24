Bradley G. Schell, 59, of Redwood

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bradley G. Schell, 59, of Joyner Rd., passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born on April 8, 1961 at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Richard G. and Patricia A. Ackerman Schell. He attended Indian River Central Schools.
A marriage to Mary McGilvery ended in divorce.
Bradley worked on the farm for Ray Perin, Theresa, NY, for many years. He also worked for Pinnacle Moving and Storage and most recently, a bus monitor for First Student, Philadelphia, NY.
He was a former member of the Theresa Fire Department.
Bradley enjoyed hunting, NASCAR and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia A. Pierce, Watertown, NY; three sons Jeremy, Mark and Dylan Schell, all of Syracuse, NY; his longtime girlfriend, Ida J. Ridsdale, Redwood, NY; a brother, Dan Schell, Georgia; three sisters, Sherry St. Croix, Georgia, Lorrie and Donald Eckert, LaFargeville, NY, Diane Shoen, Watertown, NY; many nieces and nephews.
His father and paternal grandparents passed away previously.
Graveside services will be 2 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
