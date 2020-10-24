CAPC distributes food, cars line up down the street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another food distribution in the north country sold out at the Community Action Planning Council building Saturday morning.
Cars were lined down Morrison Street in Watertown as area residents waited their turn for supplies.
Some cars driving in for multiple families came through to receive boxes of produce as well as hand sanitizer.
The CAPC says they were happy to partner with the Food bank of Central New York as well as American Dairy Association North East to host the distribution.
Volunteers say all they could do was smile through their masks even in the cold and rainy conditions.
“It really shows how the community comes together to help those that are less fortunate and how important it is to everybody to say ‘Ok you know, its not a nice day but I need to come out help our community and the people that are in it,’” said Mary Mathewson, Director of the Family Center at the CAPC.
This distribution is just one of many that have helped to put food in households of over 850,000 cars as the organizations push towards their goal of one million.
