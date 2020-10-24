Eleanor C. Aldous, 76, of Canton

Eleanor was born January 20, 1944 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Clarence and Mary (Gilbert) Cougler. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School and continued her education at the Watertown School of Business. On July 14, 1967, Eleanor married Thomas Aldous at Crary Mills Church. Early in her career, she was a clerical worker for a lawyer in Watertown, then worked for the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services in Canton for 10 years, lastly as a teacher’s aide at Potsdam School System until her retirement in 1996.