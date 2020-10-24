Lewis County: 15 new cases and 570 in quarantine

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County adds 15 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
That brings the total to 117 in the county.
Public Health says 35 of those cases have been tracked back to a church gathering in the Town of New Bremen.
Friday, there were 398 residents under quarantine. Saturday Public Health reports 570 residents are under quarantine.
Public Health also reports one more person has been hospitalized with the virus, there are now two hospitalizations.
Lewis County Public Health has also identified two places where people could have been exposed to the virus.
The spike in cases has also led to Beaver River Central School switching to fully remote learning for the next two weeks starting Monday.
Some churches in the county have also cancelled Sunday services in response.
