Pansy J. Bowhall, 68, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pansy J. Bowhall, age 68, of Gouverneur, passed away on October 23, 2020 at the Gouverneur Hospital after a brief illness.
Her burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home in Gouverneur.
Pansy was born on September 28, 1952 in Gouverneur to the late William and Retha (Hitchman) Smith. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School and married Lee Richard Bowhall on February 12, 1971 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Stanley Brown. Lee passed away on March 30, 2016.
Pansy loved watching and taking care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking and baking. She will be remembered for her mayonnaise cake, her donuts, and having to mow her lawn “the right way”. She also enjoyed reading and working on puzzles.
Her survivors include her four children and their spouses, Pamela “Pam” and Scott Helvie, Jason “Cob” and Carri Bowhall, Retha “Bug” and Dustin Currier, and Samantha “Sam” and Joshua Simmons and ten grandchildren, Matt, Kylie, Abby, Lexi, Mazie, Riley, Carter, Bell, Kevin and Alyshia. She is also survived by siblings, Joanne Rose, James and Barbara Smith, Hollis “Holly” Smith, and Mark and Kay Smith.
Pansy is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Lee, brothers, Denver and Patsy Smith, and a sister, Sally Matejcik.
Donations in memory of Pansy may be made to the Walker Center for Cancer Care, 830 Washington Street, Watertown NY 13601.
