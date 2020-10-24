Potential COVID-19 exposures identified by Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Public Health has released two new potential exposure locations.
Using contact tracing, Public Health has identified David Johnson and Company Auction House in Carthage as a spot where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19 Saturday, October 17th from 10 AM to 3 PM.
As well as Jeb’s Restaurant in Lowville on Thursday, October 15th from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM in the middle of the dining room.
Public Health says if you were at either locations at those times you should call 315-376-5108.
Due to the anticipated volume of calls, you’ll be redirected to voicemail and officials say they will follow-up with you as soon as possible. While you wait for a call-back, officials ask that you remain calm and patient.
