Saturday Sports: JCC Baseball prepares for a hopeful spring season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It has been almost a year and a half since the JCC Baseball Team has played a competitive game, but the team is hard at work getting ready for a season they hope takes place in the spring.
The JCC Baseball Team has been hard at work preparing for their 2021 season for a little over a month holding their annual fall practices.
The team has been taking the field 3 or 4 times a week, giving manager Brandon Noble a chance to evaluate his roster before the season kicks off in March.
“Being that almost half our team or more switches over every year, it’s a nice chance for us to be able to see where we’re at, what we need to work on and be able to play some baseball this fall and take advantage of the warmer weather while we have it," said team manager Brandon Noble.
Noble is entering his 2nd year at the helm of the program and has yet to manage a game since COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season.
Having his inaugural season wiped out was tough, but Noble says it was tougher seeing his players lose and entire season...
“It was a shock and it wasn’t. You know, obviously everybody was experiencing the same thing, but once it happens to you- It was honestly more tough for me to tell our players. You know, they’re the ones that are working extra hard in the classes, in the weight room, on the field," said Noble.
Like Noble, his sophomore class has yet to play a game for JCC, and if COVID-19 wipes out the 2021 season, several of his players will never have played a game for the Cannoneers. It is something that is weighing heavy on the players minds.
“Uh, it’s kinda stressed me out, trying to avoid thinking about it, hoping for the best outcome which is to play this upcoming year and then hopefully go to a 4 year," said sophomore infielder Dakota Corbett-Bean.
“It’s a bit tough, but I wanted to be here, I wanted to practice and get better and experience college baseball even if it’s just practice and the college experience so hopefully it gets played,,” said sophomore catcher Lachlin Rees.
If it does get played, the Cannoneers will field a young team, filled mostly with freshman and a few sophomores and Noble likes what he sees from this group.
“Like I said, we have a big group of freshman that have come in and really taken control of their position, they’ve really come in committed to the team and to our program, then we got some- a handful- of sophomores that are back and are really hungry to be able to play," said Noble.
Fall practices end for the Cannoneers on October 30th and the players and coaches hope it’s not the last time that are able to take the field during the 2020-21 school year.
The SUNY Canton Women’s Hockey team learned Friday that their league has cancelled the 2020-21 conference schedule and league championships due to COVID-19.
While the Northeast Women’s Hockey League won’t have a season, SUNY Canton Athletic Director Randy Aieminski says that they are hopeful the team can still get on the ice next semester.
Sieminski says the school is considering a non-conference schedule if safety and health regulations allow them to do so and are exploring those options with a target date of late January or early February of 2021 to begin play.
Saturday Sports Scores
Boys NAC Soccer
- Colton Pierrepont 2, Brushton Moira 0
- Malone 5, Salmon River 1
- O.F.A. 2, Massena 0
- Canton 4, Potsdam 0
Girls' NAC Soccer
- Chateaugay 2, Brushton Moira 0
- Colton Pierrepont 4, Tupper Lake 0
- Massena 2, O.F.A. 1
- Malone 3, Salmon River 0
- Canton 2, Potsdam 0
Boys’ NAC Cross Country
- Malone 29, Canton 30
- Gouverneur 15, Massena 50
- Norwood Norfolk 15, Brushton Moira 50
- O.F.A. 50, Potsdam 15
Girls' NAC Cross Country
- Canton 25, Malone 32
- Gouverneur 15, Massena 50
- Norwood Norfolk 15, Brushton Moira 50
- O.F.A. 15, Potsdam 50
