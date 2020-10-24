Stefanik rallies in Watertown, Cobb campaigns in counties east of the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik had a campaign rally in Watertown Saturday to support her reelection.
About a hundred people turned out with signs, flags, and spirit.
Although the rally was for the Stefanik campaign, participants were also there to cheer on President Donald Trump and his reelection efforts.
“We’re here to support the Republican Party, Elise Stefanik, President Donald Trump, we’re here to support him, let everybody know they need to reelect him,” said Greg LaDuke, who participated in the rally.
“I encourage everybody to go vote, say your prayers, and we’ll see how it turns out,” said participant Shane LaDuke.
Not only did Stefanik address the crowd, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, and Mike Young, who is running for Supreme Court Judge in the New York State Fifth Judicial District all had a turn. All of them running as Republican candidates.
Meanwhile, Stefanik’s opponent Democrat Tedra Cobb was campaigning in three counties east of the north country Saturday.
Cobb took to Warren, Washington, and Saratoga counties Saturday morning.
She hosted drive-in style rallies, where participants listened from parked cars.
She continues her campaign trail Sunday in Herkimer county in Dolgeville at 9 AM.
Then Cobb is scheduled to be in Watertown at 12:45 PM.
Cobb did have a stop planned in Lewis County, but she has cancelled that stop due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
