“It was the great American surrender,” Cuomo says about remarks made by White House Chief of Staff

“We have had the highest number of cases for three days this past week in the country. We’re seeing a real national surge. Oh, and we are battling that national surge, that national high-tide, right? Because although we like to think we control our own destiny, we still have people coming from around the country into New York, and the numbers nationwide are really high and getting higher. Thursday, Friday, Saturday saw the three highest one-day counts nationwide - 85,000 cases on Friday was a one-day record. So, we are fighting the national tide, and so far, we are defying the national tide,” said Cuomo.