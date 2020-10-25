“It was the great American surrender,” Cuomo says about remarks made by White House Chief of Staff

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic and took a moment to comment on remarks made by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Governor Cuomo said Sunday New York State’s positivity rating is 1.35% as of Saturday with 1,104 new positive cases reported.
Nearly half of those positive cases, 528, are from ‘Focus Zone’ areas, where micro-clusters of the virus emerged. These areas include Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland, Orange, Broome, Steuben, and Chemung counties.
Over 16,000 COVID-19 tests were performed in those Focus Zones Saturday, 104,215 were performed in the remainder of the state.
There were 12 COVID-19 related deaths in New York State Saturday, the total number of deaths in the state is now 25,730.
Cuomo reminds New Yorkers to stay vigilant as the nation has seen record high counts this week and New York continues to see people coming into the state.
“We have had the highest number of cases for three days this past week in the country. We’re seeing a real national surge. Oh, and we are battling that national surge, that national high-tide, right? Because although we like to think we control our own destiny, we still have people coming from around the country into New York, and the numbers nationwide are really high and getting higher. Thursday, Friday, Saturday saw the three highest one-day counts nationwide - 85,000 cases on Friday was a one-day record. So, we are fighting the national tide, and so far, we are defying the national tide,” said Cuomo.
After addressing the nationwide surge, Governor Cuomo directed his attention to a comment made by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The President’s top aide stated “we’re not going to control the pandemic” on CNN.
Cuomo says that statement describes how the federal government has handled the pandemic:
“It basically admitted and encapsulated the way they’ve handled COVID from the start. [...] If you believed you could control it, then you’d try to control it; if you don’t believe you can control it, then you lie about it and deny it and you minimize it,” said Cuomo.
He went on to say New York State has proved the coronavirus is something that can be controlled.
“New York proved definitively you can control the virus. When you go from the highest infection rate in the country to one of the lowest, it means you controlled the virus; it’s not rhetoric, it’s not subject to interpretation," said Cuomo.
“This is not political discussion; this is just the English language. Flattening the curve is controlling the virus. ‘Controlling’ is a different word than ‘eliminating’.”
“They surrendered without firing a shot. It was the great American surrender. Americans don’t surrender,” said Cuomo.
Cuomo finished his remarks stating the federal government could do as what was suggested by Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci and the CDC: “wear masks, do a national mandate”
