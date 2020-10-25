Joan M. Kennedy, 65, of Heuvelton

Joan was a former member of the session and the hand bell choir for the Heuvelton Presbyterian Church, she also served as the clerk for the Heuvelton Board of Education for many years. She enjoyed reading, camping on the St. Lawrence River, decorating for every holiday, going for boat rides, playing pool, spending time with her friends and family and Sassy, her cat. Mrs. Kennedy was a nurturing and feisty woman with a sense of humor and a great sense of community.