HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Joan M. Kennedy, 65, of Heuvelton will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Joan passed away on Friday (October 23, 2020) at her home with her loving family by her side.
She is survived by her husband Paul, a son Jeffery Kennedy of Heuvelton, a daughter Karla (Christopher Bordeau) Kennedy of Richmond, VT, her grandchildren Violette, Ruby Rose, and Ryder Bordeau, brothers William (Heidi) Knowlton of Heuvelton, Steven Knowlton of Heuvelton, David (Cathy) Knowlton of Endicott, a sister Judy (Paul Hynes) Bailey of Mississippi, a mother in law Anita Kennedy of Ogdensburg and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Kennedy was born on November 4, 1954 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Wesley and Muriel (Edgar) Knowlton. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School and continued her education at SUNY Canton, receiving an Associate’s degree. She married Paul Kennedy on March 22, 1975 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg with Monsignor Giroux officiating. Joan worked in the guidance office at Heuvelton Central School for 35 years until her retirement in 2010.
Joan was a former member of the session and the hand bell choir for the Heuvelton Presbyterian Church, she also served as the clerk for the Heuvelton Board of Education for many years. She enjoyed reading, camping on the St. Lawrence River, decorating for every holiday, going for boat rides, playing pool, spending time with her friends and family and Sassy, her cat. Mrs. Kennedy was a nurturing and feisty woman with a sense of humor and a great sense of community.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association’s Tribute page for Joan made by Team Jimmers at http://www2.heart.org/goto/joankennedy. Thoughts, condolences, and fond memories may be made online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.