Lewis County Health System suspends visitation effective immediately

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) -Sunday afternoon Lewis County Health System announced they have suspended all visitation to it’s hospital effective immediately.
Officials say the decision was made due to the uncontained COVID-19 cluster that has evolved over the past week in Lewis County.
The number of confirmed cases in Lewis County continues to climb and has nearly doubled in the last 8 days.
As of Saturday, 570 people in Lewis County were in quarantine, 46 in isolation, and there were 23 cases still pending.
will only be allowing visits for things like end of life visits, pediatrics, maternity, and other patients unable to speak for themselves.
Precautions to be instated include:
- COVID-19 screening at the door
- Temperature monitoring for staff and patients who enter the facility
- Face masks provided to all, regardless of symptoms
- Proper PPE for all staff
- 6 feet spacing of chairs in hospital waiting rooms
- Frequent disinfecting and cleaning
