The Mega Duck Race makes it’s mark online

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday the countdown began for nearly a thousand little rubber ducks to splash into the water.
Due to COVID-19, the Oswegatchie Educational Center in Croghan held it’s annual Mega Duck Race virtually this year. Calling it a dash for it’s shorter distance than usual.
Before the pandemic, the center finished construction on a new dining hall.
But due to the loss of regular business over the last several months, the group decided to set up this fundraiser to close the gap on the remaining $150 in expenses.
The race raised just shy of $40 thousand.
It was $50 to enter a duck in the race toward a $5 thousand grand prize.
The winner of that prize this year was Stephanie Rhoades.
