One Watertown church takes service to the streets

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One Watertown church is giving the phrase “Sunday Service”, a new meaning.
The New Life Christian Church held it’s “Church on the streets” event Sunday morning.
Parishioners there say it’s their way to gave back to the community by doing random acts of kindness around town.
Some wrote thank you letters to local police officers and firefighters. Others stood in Public Square to hold up signs and hand out gifts.
It’s the second year the church has done this event, but Senior Pastor Kirk Gilchrest says this year it’s more important than ever.
“It’s a crazy year with the pandemic, the election, everything that’s going on, there’s so much division in our nation, it’s an opportunity for us to say, ‘Let’s come together, let’s unite, let’s show people that we really do love them,’” said Pastor Kirk Gilchrist.
Volunteers also went to different apartment buildings to hand out apple cider and granola bars. The money used to buy gifts and food for this event was raised by members of the church.
