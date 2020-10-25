Rain moves in tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain will move in after midnight.
Some higher elevations could see some snow as mosisture increases overnight. The majority of locations should only see rain tonight and Monday morning. Rain showers will slowly decrease during the late morning hours and heading into the afternoon. By the evening hours, we will see some areas seeing light rain or drizzel.
The week ahead will feature cool tempatures with mostly cloudy conditions.
Things becomes more unceartine and active as we head into Thursday and Thursday night. A area of low pressure and Tropical Storm Zeta will move to the South of the north country as a cold front moves in from the North. If the cold air comes in fast enough we could see rain transition to snow overnight Thursday.
