Rally through Watertown supports firefighters, EMS workers, and first responders

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Emergency vehicles paraded through Watertown in what was called the Thin Red Line Rally.
The group Red Lights for Firefighters held a small parade Sunday in support of firefighters, EMS workers and first responders.
The parade started at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Coffeen Street, went through Public Square, and finished at Thompson Park, where organizers spoke about their support for the men and women who work as first responders.
“It’s a physical and emotional toll on the workers and it’s just something that I don’t think people fully understand and that’s why we try as much as we can to bring awareness to that and to show that we do support them and appreciate everything they do,” said Anna Zayas, co-founder of Red Lights for Firefighters.
Zayas also says she believes it’s important to thank first responders this year as they work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
